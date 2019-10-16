Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church
777 S. Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church
777 S. Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Emily (Slater) Stahl


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Emily (Slater) Stahl Obituary
Alice Emily (nee Slater) Stahl

Oshkosh - Alice Emily Stahl (nee Slater), age 94, passed away peacefully at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh on October 13, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1925 to Herman and Melitta (nee Janke) Slater in Wheatland, Wisconsin. Alice married Roger H. Stahl on April 28, 1945. She loved to play sheepshead, trapshoot with Roger, go out for a "Tavern Fish" fry on Friday's with friends, sewing, and traveling on short trips with the many friends she had. She had a great love for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, but most of all, spending quality time with her family. She was a member of Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church, where she attended bible class. Alice was employed with the West Bend Company.

Alice is survived by her daughter Susie Neitzel, son Terry Stahl; 4 grandchildren; Jeff (Annie) Stahl, Shelley (Dan) Dedering, Meredith Burns, Jason (Andrea) Neitzel; 5 great-grandchildren; Jake, Katie, Jordyn, Madie, and Berkeley; Sister and brother-in-law Doris and Bill Bunkelmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roger; Brothers Allan and Orville Slater; Son-in-law Denny Neitzel.

A Funeral Service for Alice will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 26th at Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend) with Pastor John. H. Paustian officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 until 12:15. Burial to follow at Beechwood Union Cemetery in Adel, Wisconsin.

The family of Alice Stahl would like to thank the staff at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh as well as Hometown Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave to Alice.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now