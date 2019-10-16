|
Alice Emily (nee Slater) Stahl
Oshkosh - Alice Emily Stahl (nee Slater), age 94, passed away peacefully at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh on October 13, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1925 to Herman and Melitta (nee Janke) Slater in Wheatland, Wisconsin. Alice married Roger H. Stahl on April 28, 1945. She loved to play sheepshead, trapshoot with Roger, go out for a "Tavern Fish" fry on Friday's with friends, sewing, and traveling on short trips with the many friends she had. She had a great love for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, but most of all, spending quality time with her family. She was a member of Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church, where she attended bible class. Alice was employed with the West Bend Company.
Alice is survived by her daughter Susie Neitzel, son Terry Stahl; 4 grandchildren; Jeff (Annie) Stahl, Shelley (Dan) Dedering, Meredith Burns, Jason (Andrea) Neitzel; 5 great-grandchildren; Jake, Katie, Jordyn, Madie, and Berkeley; Sister and brother-in-law Doris and Bill Bunkelmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roger; Brothers Allan and Orville Slater; Son-in-law Denny Neitzel.
A Funeral Service for Alice will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 26th at Good Shepard Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave, West Bend) with Pastor John. H. Paustian officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 until 12:15. Burial to follow at Beechwood Union Cemetery in Adel, Wisconsin.
The family of Alice Stahl would like to thank the staff at The Waterford Assisted Living in Oshkosh as well as Hometown Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave to Alice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
