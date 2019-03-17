|
Oshkosh - Alice F. Wheatley (Luft), age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lake Shore Manor in Oshkosh, WI.
Alice was born on August 22, 1929 in Oshkosh to Edward and Helen (Bucholtz) Luft. She graduated high school in Oshkosh and continued her education graduating from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN in 1952 with a B.A. in Music Theory.
After graduating, Alice worked as a bank teller for Wisconsin National Bank in Oshkosh until joining the Foreign Service in 1956 with an assignment in Quito, Ecuador. It was during this time she met her future husband, James W. Wheatley, a tall handsome marine stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Quito. They married February 28, 1958 at the U.S. Embassy in Quito and together they continued their service in Washington D.C., as well as Bogota, Colombia and Seville, Spain.
Upon leaving military/government service they settled in Oak Ridge, TN. Alice worked for the Chamber of Commerce in Oak Ridge until she returned to Oshkosh after the death of her husband.
Alice was a faithful member of St. Peter Catholic church and gave much of her time serving the church on many committees.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James and parents, Edward and Helen Luft. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Sundy) Luft and Gregory (Melanie) Luft; brother-in-law, DuWayne Wheatley; sister-in-law, Peggy Wadley. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter site, 449 High Ave. with Fr. Jerome Pastors officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN at a later date.
Alice's family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Lake Shore Manor for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019