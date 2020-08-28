1/1
Alice I. Hardel
Oshkosh - Alice I. Hardel, age 99, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 at Country Villa in Omro. She was born in Ripon, WI to the late Arthur and Hattie (Butt) Stueber on March 2, 1921. Alice married the love of her life, Clyde G. Hardel on October 23, 1940 in Fond du Lac. Together, they raised their three children in Oshkosh.

Alice loved to cook, bake treats, was a great gardener and grew many beautiful flowers. She also loved to listen to any kind of music (loudly), dance, hit up a few rummage sales, color beautiful pictures and was an awesome bowler. Most of all, she loved her family and helping take care of her 11 grandchildren. During babysitting duty, she would crank up the tunes, haul out her canned goods for a fun afternoon of playing store or dress up, and on a sunny day, it was a bike ride. Plus, there were many trips to the south side Dairy Queen.

Alice is survived by her son, Steven; her grandchildren, Michele (Fred) Ubrig, Susan (Ray) Poff, Chris Nett, Chuck (Jenny) Hardel, Jennifer (Brad) Barber, Melissa, Amanda, Ben, Jessie, Josh (Kimberly) and Eric Hardel; as well as 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Baby Jean; daughter, Judy L. (Roger) Dehn; and her son, Kim Hardel. Alice out lived all of her siblings: two brothers, Milton (Leon) Stueber, Pete (Frances) Stueber; and three sisters, Olive (Elmer) Brusberg, Lucile (Arthur) Heinzl and Florence (Antony) Blechl.

A service for Alice will take place at Peace Lutheran Church (240 W 9th Ave) on August 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. Rev. Brad Dokken will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A burial at Peace Lutheran Cemetery will follow. In order to follow the statewide mandate, masks will be required.

Special thank you goes out to Lisa and her staff at Country Villa in Omro for their outstanding care of Alice the past two years. She was truly treated like their Grandma.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
