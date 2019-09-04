|
|
Alice L. Bloechl
Oshkosh - Alice L. Bloechl, 88, died early Wednesday morning, August 28, 2019, after losing a brief, but rapid and fierce, life-ending battle with cancer. Honoring her request, she was cared for in her home by her daughter and son-in-law, son and her sister with help from granddaughters and assistance from Aurora Hospice.
She was born on October 31, 1930 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (Mathe) Stadler. She is survived by sisters Dorothy Philip and Carol Stadler; her son, Craig Bloechl and his daughter Shelly Paulick and her children; daughter and son-in-law Connie and James Stevenson; beloved granddaughters Laura (Rod) Schoepke and Dawn Stevenson; precious great-grandchildren Ben Schoepke and Hannah Stevenson and many other nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by husband Eugene (Chink) Bloechl; sisters Lorraine (Walter) Wright, Lois (Robert) Hughes; brother Darrel Stadler; and brother-in-law Donald Philip.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Alice worked for 30 years at Castle-Pierce Printing Company in the Bindery Department.
Alice worked and played hard. She was lovingly called "Ma" by so many others than her own children. She enjoyed hosting annual picnics at her home for her entire extended family, playing volleyball, cards and bowling. Her home was always open to family and friends - with that all-familiar-to-so-many, candy drawer!
Her favorite "job" of all time though was in her later life in the role of "Grams" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them so much; and oh, how they loved her!
A come-and-go "Memorial Visitation" will be held at New Life Community Church, 3250 West Ninth Avenue, Oshkosh, on Thursday, September 5, from 3-6:00pm. There will be no formal funeral service but rather an atmosphere of coming and sharing with one another as Alice is celebrated!
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. On-line condolences may be sent to www.foxcitiesfuneral.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019