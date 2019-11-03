|
Alice Potratz
Oshkosh - Alice F. Potratz, age 93 of Oshkosh, passed away November 1, 2019 at Evergreen, where she had resided for the past four years.
She was born December 1, 1925, the oldest child of Arthur and Florence Ulrich. She worked for many years at Jeff's on Rugby in Oshkosh and on the family farm.
Alice enjoyed cooking and serving food to her family and friends, sewing clothes for her kids and grandchildren, and helping anyone in need.
She is survived by her five children, Nancy (Michael) Houle of Wabeno, WI, Sally (Darrell) Roberts of Neshkoro, WI, Ellen (Michael) Sanko, of Corcoran, MN, Dale (Debra) Potratz of Fond du Lac, WI, Gerald (Janice) Potratz of Oshkosh, WI; brother, Wiliam Ulrich of Oshkosh; sisters, Lillian Korth, of Fond du Lac, and Arlene Janowski of Brookfield, WI; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Alice in death are her parents; her husband Gilbert H. Potratz; brothers, Robert Ulrich, and Gordan Ulrich; sisters, Marie Boyce, and Elenor Reide.
There will be a visitation Tuesday, November 5, at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon St, Oshkosh from 10am until the time of service at Noon.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019