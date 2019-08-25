|
|
Alice Yurk
Oshkosh - Alice Yurk, age 95, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Appleton. Alice was born on August 7, 1924 in Sheboygan to the late Alex and Elizabeth (Goldmann) Batthauer. Alice married Walter Yurk on September 7, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2000. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Alice is survived by her 2 sons; Mike (Becky) Yurk of Hudson and David (Karen) Yurk of Oshkosh, 3 daughters; Mona Yurk of Seattle, WA, Jean (Paul) Fisher of Sherwood, and Cathy Yurk of Freedom, 6 grandchildren; Lisa, Kim, Todd, Morgan, Alex, and John, and 9 great grandchildren; Max, Elijah, Sophie, Maggie, Peggy, Abigail, Amelia, Alana, and Lila.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband; Walter, her parents, and daughter-in-law; Peggy Yurk.
The funeral service for Alice will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 West South Park Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54902. Pastor Connie Weiss will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton and Living Tree Estates in Greenville for their care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2019