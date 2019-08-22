Services
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Alissa A. Bartels


1988 - 2019
Alissa A. Bartels Obituary
Alissa A. Bartels

Oshkosh - Alissa A. Bartels, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Monday August 19, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1988 in Milwaukee beloved daughter of Earl and Joyce (Ellis) Daubner. On August 18, 2018 she married Luke Bartels after dating for 8 years and had just celebrated their first anniversary.

Alissa was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and was a Marketing Analyst at Alta Resources. After graduating from UWO, Alissa decided to make Oshkosh her home. Alissa's smile would light up the room. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could. She looked forward to any time she could spend with her nieces and nephews. They would laugh together as they swam, played games, and took silly pictures. When Alissa wasn't with her family, she and Luke celebrated life's littlest moments with their friends. She loved spending time in the sun and on the beach. Alissa loved animals, especially her dog Jager.

She is survived by her husband Luke, her parents Earl and Joyce Daubner, her sister Cassie(Andy) Dolejs, half-brother Richard(Lee) Brumm, father-in-law Robert Bartels, mother-in-law Jill(Bob Reese) Bartels, a brother-in-law Lance(Lisa) Bartels, a sister-in-law Lexi(Paul Loughren) Bartels, nephews and nieces Oliver, Ben, Ted, Anna, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ray and Rose Ellis, Shirley Shulta, and Alphonse Daubner.

A funeral service for Alissa will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (Westside) with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

A memorial in Alissa's name has been established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 22, 2019
