Almond E. Meyer
Oshkosh - Almond E. Meyer, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community. He was born on December 13, 1930, a son of the late Frank and Myrtle (Conrad) Meyer. He grew up on the family farm in the Borth area and graduated from Berlin High School. Almond served his country in the Army and was united in marriage to Fern Berndt on June 18, 1960. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1996. They made their home in the Wild Rose area, where Almond worked for the Northwest Telephone Company (he was known as the "telephone man"). He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and polka music. Almond was a self-taught accordion player and had his own band, The Meyer Trio.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas (Debra) Meyer, of Oshkosh; Scott (Sue) Meyer, of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Mitchell, Sarah, and Jakob Meyer, and Brad Gregoire. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Tracy; sisters-in-law, Esther Meyer and Mabel Graff; special friend, Laurie Biedenbender; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Almond was also preceded in death by a brother, Ellsworth Meyer; a sister, Arletta Tracy; and special friend, Erdine Selle.
A time of visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Borth United Methodist Church W304 Cty Rd D Berlin. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Becky Kindschi officiating. Burial will follow in the Borth Cemetery.
In lieu of floral expressions, memorials may be made to the Borth United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for the excellent care given to Almond over the past four years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019