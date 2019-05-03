|
Alta M. Fischer
Ripon - Alta Mae Fischer, age 94 of Ripon, WI passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI with her loving husband by her side.
Alta was born in Black Creek, WI on December 13, 1924 the daughter of Edward F. Gosse and Sylvia Gosse Mory. She graduated from Seymour High School and on November 17, 1945 Alta married Armon N. Fischer at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Cicero, WI. She enjoyed sewing and golfing, and was a former member of Tuscumbia Golf Club. Alta was also a member of the Merry Friends Circle, Ripon Science Club, RMC Auxiliary and volunteer for 43 years, and a devoted member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon.
Alta is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Armon Fischer; two children, Carol Fischer of Appleton, WI and Dennis (Cynthia) Fischer of LaPorte, IN; two grandchildren, Matthew (Shelly) Fischer of Wesley Chapel, FL and Rebecca (Daniel) Jeffers of LaPorte, IN; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Alaina Jeffers of LaPorte, IN; two step-grandchildren, Cody and Sadie; and three step great-grandchildren, Malachi, JayJay, and Addelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Gosse and Sylvia Gosse Mory; one brother, Stanley Gosse; one sister, Marjorie (Clem) Fischer; and step-father, Alvin Mory.
Visitation for Alta will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI, 54971.
Funeral service for Alta will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harsha K. Kotian officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Appleton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alta's name may be directed to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI, 54971.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 3 to May 4, 2019