Alvin R. Pfaffenroth
Oshkosh - Alvin Randal Pfaffenroth, age 92 of Oshkosh, passed away at Evergreen on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1926 to the late John and Katherine (Lautenschlager) Pfaffenroth in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Alvin worked at Kimberly Clark for forty years until his retirement in 1978. He was an avid Packer fan who had season tickets for many years. He also loved gardening in his early years, and riding his John Deere. Alvin was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Alvin is survived by his nieces, Connie Pechman Huebner and Darlene (Terry) Hamann; nephews, Ron (Bonnie) Schneider, Rick (Joan) Schneider, Randy Schneider and Russel Pfaffenroth. He is further survived by many great-nieces and -nephews and his very special friends, Kevin and Jill Roach and their children, Blake and Lauren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel (Dorothy) Pfaffenroth and Richard (Cleo) Pfaffenroth; sisters, Marie (Charles) Pechman, Katherine (William) Schneider, and Wilma (Burton) Kentop; nephew, Richard Pfaffenroth Jr.; niece, Marsha Harshman.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019