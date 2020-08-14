Amanda L Delabrue



Albuquerque - Amanda L Delabrue, 38, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, left us unexpectedly to be with our Heavenly Father and to be reunited with her dear mother on August 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Oshkosh, WI on August 10, 1981 to the late William Lynn Delabrue Sr. and Marilyn Theresa Bullock Fritz. Amanda attended both Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West High Schools. In 2000, Amanda relocated to Albuquerque, NM where she lived out her entire adult life. She was currently pursuing her college degree at Central New Mexico Community College with the dream of working in social work. Her precious son (John) Caleb Orr survives her.



Amanda had the ability to bring cheerfulness and sparkling humor into every situation. She enjoyed hanging out with her family, singing and dancing, art projects, going on adventures with her fiancé, movies and music of all genres, and anything pretty. Amanda was the biggest hugger, but don't you dare smear her makeup. She will be remembered for her unique sense of style and wittiness; but most of all, she will be remembered for the love she had for her only child. If you were with Amanda, you could be certain you would hear all about what her son Caleb was up to or what made her proud this time. It was beautiful to watch her beam when she said his name. Her final text message to her sister said "I praise God in gratitude" for my family. The love and joy she brought to her family and friends is indescribable and for this, she will be heartbrokenly missed.



Amanda is survived by her cherished son, (John) Caleb Orr, her fiancé, Jude Tafoya, her step dad, Robert J Fritz, her brothers: William Fritz, William L (JoAnn) Delabrue Jr, Sean Delabrue, Robert L Fritz, and Jeremy Fritz, her sister: Deanna (Michael Bean), nieces and nephews: Kaylee Fritz, Mikey Froze, Brittany Delabrue, Brandon Fritz, Elizabeth Fritz, Damian West, Dylan Bean, Samantha (Jonathan) Strickland, Bryce Delabrue, Lucy Delabrue, Gabriel Bean, Courtney Fritz,and Olivyr Delabrue, and many loving extended family members including her aunts and uncles, cousins, and extended Bullock and Fritz family.



The immediate family would like to thank all of the extended family and friends that have been surrounding us with love and support during this time. Special acknowledgements to Natalia Corona, Jessica Miera, and Richelle Winkler.



A service is planned at Calvary Chapel Light of the World in Bosque Farms on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00pm.



Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store