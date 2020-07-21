Amanda Piatti

Amanda PiattiOshkosh - Amanda Marie Piatti. Age 37, passed away on Saturday July 4th, 2020. Amanda was full of life and spread love, joy and kindness wherever she went. Everyone who knew her would tell you what a bright and loving light she was in their life. Amanda loved her dogs, and had dreams of starting her own breeding business. Amanda spread the word of God through her words and actions to everyone she came across.Amanda is survived by her mother Bridget Bergstrom, her two sisters Nikki Tremain and Danae Bergstrom, her beloved fur babies Loki James and Trinity Marie, along with grandparents Clem and Sharron Bergstrom, Stella and Bob Triest, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Amanda is preceded in death by her father Rudy Piatti Jr, her grandfather Rudy Piatti Sr, great grandmothers Ruth Bug and Margaret Wittock.There will be a Celebration of Life for Amanda in Iron Mountain, MI on August 2nd at Cowboy Lake from 2-6 with a procesional after to Bad Water where family and friends will be spreading her ashes.