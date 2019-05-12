|
Amber J. Apps
Oshkosh - Amber Apps passed away suddenly at her home on May 6th, 2019. She was born June 12th, 1973 in Oshkosh, WI daughter to Jim and Jean Smith. She attended Oshkosh West High School. She devoted years of providing health care as a CNA, working different retirement homes and also in the private home settings as well. She always took a genuine interest and provided residents the best possible care.
Amber was an incredible and devoted mother. Her love for Ashton was the center of her universe. Amber enjoyed the simple pleasures when spending time with him; whether it was watching a movie, going for walks, or just having a heart to heart conversation with him.
In her free time she loved rummage sales, always looking for a good deal or some kind of trinket to decorate her home with. She also loved collecting anything dealing with elephants and has an extensive collection. Music was another huge love of hers. She listened to music on a daily basis. Amber was always excited and enjoyed downloading new music to her phone or MP3 Player.
Amber is survived by her father; Jim Smith, son; Ashton, husband; Eric Apps, step-daughter; Cassidy Apps, brothers; Jamie (Stacie) Smith, Shane (Lisa) Lett, Rick Lett, step-brother; Dan (Beth) Smith, and step-sisters; Deb (Mike) Becker and Susie.
Amber was preceded in death by her mother; Jean Smith and her daughter; April.
The funeral service for Amber will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Robert Rosenberg will be officiating.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019