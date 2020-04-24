Resources
Amber J. Buck

Amber J. Buck Obituary
Oshkosh - Amber J. Buck of Oshkosh was reunited with her husband, Myron Buck on April 23, 2020. She was born to Ernest and Pauline Schmidt on November 18, 1933. Amber graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953. On December 4, 1954, Amber was married to Myron Buck at Peace Lutheran Church. She was employed at SNC Manufacturing as a "coil finisher" for over "10" years. Her hobbies included singing in the nursing homes, reading the Bible and other inspirational books, praying for family and friends, eating meals at the Senior Center, exercising at the Senior Center, and socializing with her friends. Above all, she loved Jesus and telling others about him! She was a bright light for the Lord. When she would laugh, it was contagious! She brought joy to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; parents, Ernest, and Pauline Schmidt. She is survived by her sisters, Corelene Baier and Barbara Stang; her son, Roland Buck; her daughter in law, Tina Buck; granddaughters, Hannah, and Rebekah Buck.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
