Amelia "Mia" WesnerOshkosh - Amelia "Mia" Kate Wesner, 25, and her unborn daughter, Leighton Alexandria, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 after Mia lost her battle with addiction. She loved Leighton and would have done anything for her, but the grips of addiction took any power away from her and she was controlled by her disease.Mia was born October 28, 1994 in Neenah, she was a 2013 graduate of Oshkosh West High School. She went on to attend UWO and FVTC then found her niche as a Lead Child Care Teacher at Kid's Kingdom Day Care in Appleton.Mia was a beautiful, adventurous and free-spirited soul. She was passionate about the outdoors and loved to go fishing. Nature was her sanctuary. Mia had a big heart. She deeply loved her family and she especially loved buying for and spending time with her nephew, Jaxon, her "Bubby". She loved children, especially babies. She was excited about her own baby coming soon. Finally, Mia loved her recovery family.Amelia is survived by her parents Andrew and Jenny Wesner, her sister Alyssa (partner Michael) Wesner, her brother Aubrey (Kayla)Wesner and their son Jaxon, baby Leighton's father, Kyle Zimmer, maternal grandfather Martin (Bonnie) Kluge. Baby Leighton is further survived by paternal grandparents, Mike and Phyllis Zimmer. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Amelia is preceded in death by her brother Alex Wesner, maternal grandmother Mary Ann Kluge, and paternal grandparents Leonard and Caroline Wesner.A private family service will be held and burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.Final note: Mia was a part of the Oshkosh and Milwaukee recovery communities. She was there to help others, to be a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. She was a beautiful soul that had the ability to make any situation good and made others laugh even when she was struggling herself. Her disease and struggle with addiction gave her the opportunity to bring light to so many lives, but the same disease took her own life and took away the ability for her to reach out for help and to let others in to carry her through her dark days.A memorial will be established and the family asks that all donations be made in Amelia and Leighton's memory to Mia's favorite recovery program, Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh.