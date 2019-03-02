|
Amy Rochon-LaCosse
Oshkosh - Amy A. Rochon-LaCosse, age 49, unexpectedly passed away on February 27, 2019 with her wife and step daughter by her side. She was born August 5, 1969 in Kaukauna to Paul and Virginia (Novak) Rochon. Amy married Cassie Stadler on July 31, 2015 in Oshkosh. She had a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of WI- Milwaukee and worked for the State of WI- Dept of Corrections for many years. Amy was diagnosed with a rare condition called Neurofibromatosis at the age of 11. The disease was not able to hold Amy back from doing the things she loved. Amy enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing; sometimes fishing until it was so dark she needed a lighted bobber. Amy loved to get on the big lake and catch Salmon and Trout. She loved spending time with her family and loved watching her boys at their sport events; she wouldn't miss a game.
Amy is survived by her loving wife, Cassie; sons, Tyler, Paul, and Conner LaCosse; step daughter, Emily Stadler; mother, Virginia Rochon; mother and father-in-law, Yiayia and Papou; Cory (Kim Szozda)Wegner, nieces Caitlin and Aly; brother, David(Jamie) Rochon; nephews, Brandon and Dylan Rochon. She is further survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Paul Rochon; Granny Novak and Granny Cummings
A memorial service will be held for Amy at Konrad-Behlman West (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 4PM. A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 2, 2019