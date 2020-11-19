Angela M. WrightOshkosh - Angela "Angi" M. Wright, age 54, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1966 to Leonard and Diane (Coates) Wright.Angi worked for Hoffmaster as a paper printer before moving to Omro and starting Team Spirit Embroidery. Angi enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and was an avid fisherwoman. She was a sports enthusiast especially for the KC Chiefs and Brewers. Angi could always light up a room with her contagious laugh and will be missed by many.Angi is survived by her two sons: Kyle Guenther-O'Brien, Shane O'Brien; her mother, Dianne Wright-Hobart; four siblings: Christine (Jeff) Niles, Leonard (Tonya) Wright, Russell (Joelaine) Wright, Peter (Shannon) Wright; two grandchildren: Elliott Guenther, Carson O'Brien; her significant other, Cary Eisch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wright and her brother, Robert Wright.The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr, Oshkosh. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.