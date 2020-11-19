1/1
Angela M. Wright
Oshkosh - Angela "Angi" M. Wright, age 54, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1966 to Leonard and Diane (Coates) Wright.

Angi worked for Hoffmaster as a paper printer before moving to Omro and starting Team Spirit Embroidery. Angi enjoyed spending time tending to her garden and was an avid fisherwoman. She was a sports enthusiast especially for the KC Chiefs and Brewers. Angi could always light up a room with her contagious laugh and will be missed by many.

Angi is survived by her two sons: Kyle Guenther-O'Brien, Shane O'Brien; her mother, Dianne Wright-Hobart; four siblings: Christine (Jeff) Niles, Leonard (Tonya) Wright, Russell (Joelaine) Wright, Peter (Shannon) Wright; two grandchildren: Elliott Guenther, Carson O'Brien; her significant other, Cary Eisch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wright and her brother, Robert Wright.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr, Oshkosh. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Kyle & Shane- we were all blessed to have you Mom in our lives! She kept things lively and everyone laughing!! God, I'm going to miss her!! If you boys need anything - please let me know! I love you!
Colleen M Keough
Friend
