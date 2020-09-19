1/1
Anita A. Jaksich
Anita A. Jaksich

Anita A. Jaksich went home to the Lord today at 98 yr.s old,Thurs. 9/17/20, 4:43 am.

Anita was born in Marinette, Wi. 11/6/1921 to her parents Stanley {Helen Peters} Blasky {deceased}, youngest of three siblings, Raymond and Lucille Blasky, {deceased}.

She attended and graduated from "Our Lady of Lourdes" school, 6/1939 at the end of 12 yr.s., She started out working @ the Marinette Water Works, until she married John G. McDonald {deceased}, in July 1946 in Marinette Wi. Then moving to Oshkosh and having one child , John M. McDonald in Dec. 1948.

Anita started working as a book-keeper for Hugo Reese & sons, paint Co.

In 1960 she married Stanley Jaksich {deceased} 1981. In 1966 she was hired by U.W. Oshkosh for the records dept. within the Registrar's office and retired in 1992.

In Dec. 1971 she participated in a family partnership in "Stanley's Bar/dancehall "

until selling in Sept. 1999.

Anita met a wonderful man in 1990 [Mr. Wm."Bill"Sagar] {deceased}, and shared an extraordinary companionship connection for many years to come.

She was a faithful member of St. Raphael's church for many years and enjoyed her involvement in her "house of prayer".

There will be a private funeral mass @ St. Raphael's church, Tues, 9/22/20 11:00 am.

830 S. Westhaven Dr. Oshkosh, WI 54904. 920 233 8044

No flowers / Please send any donations to St. Raphael's Church in moms name.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
