Ann Augsburger
Oshkosh - Ann L. Augsburger, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 24, 2019. Ann was born in Waukon, Iowa May 8, 1939. She married Vernon Augsburger, Jr. December 14, 1957. She was a quiet woman who cared for and loved her family. She always cared more about others than she did about herself. She was a very giving person. She was a lifetime member of the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 7 and was a long time volunteer for Saw Dust Days at the Saw Dust Days tent.
Ann is survived by her children, Scott (Ellen) Augsburger, Brian (Martina) Augsburger, and Kari (Bob) Tschech; grandchildren, Brandon Augsburger, and Meghan (Phil) Ramil; step granddaughters, Samantha, Stephanie, and Danielle Tschech; step great grandchildren, Leland and Ryleigh Carroll; sister, Kay (Jim) Boughton; brother, Wayne (Joyce) Frazier, sisters-in-law Ellen Schmidt and Barb Frazier; many nieces & nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon R. Augsburger Jr.; parents, Elvin and Lucille Frazier; father-in-law, Vern R. Augsburger and mother-in-law, Lucille Augsburger; brother, Bruce Frazier; brother-in-law, John Schmidt; son-in-law, Adam McFarland; and graddaughter, Jill Renee Augsburger.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Aurora at Home Hospice, as well as the Aurora ICU nurses and Aurora 3rd floor nurses that helped Ann throughout her battle with cancer.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 28, 2019