Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Augsburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Augsburger


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Augsburger Obituary
Ann Augsburger

Oshkosh - Ann L. Augsburger, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 24, 2019. Ann was born in Waukon, Iowa May 8, 1939. She married Vernon Augsburger, Jr. December 14, 1957. She was a quiet woman who cared for and loved her family. She always cared more about others than she did about herself. She was a very giving person. She was a lifetime member of the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 7 and was a long time volunteer for Saw Dust Days at the Saw Dust Days tent.

Ann is survived by her children, Scott (Ellen) Augsburger, Brian (Martina) Augsburger, and Kari (Bob) Tschech; grandchildren, Brandon Augsburger, and Meghan (Phil) Ramil; step granddaughters, Samantha, Stephanie, and Danielle Tschech; step great grandchildren, Leland and Ryleigh Carroll; sister, Kay (Jim) Boughton; brother, Wayne (Joyce) Frazier, sisters-in-law Ellen Schmidt and Barb Frazier; many nieces & nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon R. Augsburger Jr.; parents, Elvin and Lucille Frazier; father-in-law, Vern R. Augsburger and mother-in-law, Lucille Augsburger; brother, Bruce Frazier; brother-in-law, John Schmidt; son-in-law, Adam McFarland; and graddaughter, Jill Renee Augsburger.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Aurora at Home Hospice, as well as the Aurora ICU nurses and Aurora 3rd floor nurses that helped Ann throughout her battle with cancer.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now