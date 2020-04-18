|
Ann Baier
Pewaukee - Ann Theresa Baier (nee Herrle), age 99, formerly of Oshkosh WI, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Arbor View Assisted Living in Pewaukee WI. She was born in Oshkosh on August 26, 1920, the daughter of the late Maurice and Anna (Weber) Herrle. Ann was a graduate of Oshkosh High School and was later employed by Deltox Rug Co in Oshkosh during WWII. After the war she married Victor H. Baier at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh on September 7, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1999. Ann was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and volunteered at Bethel Home and St. Vincent de Paul.
Ann is survived by a daughter, Mary (John) Wells of Minneapolis, MN; two sons, Joseph (Susan) Baier of Pewaukee, WI and John (Sara) Baier, of Edmond, OK; seven grandchildren, Philip Wells, Kathryn (Lyn) Baier, Karie (Timothy) Ebbens, David (Lindsay) Byron, Alyssa Baier, Michael Baier and Matthew Baier; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Ebbens, Ryan Ebbens, Greta Baier and Henry Byron. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one brother, Edward Herrle; and four sisters, Mildred Berger, Marion Kraemer, Florence Frey, and Frances Youngwirth. She was the last of the "Herrle Girls."
Burial services for Ann were held on Saturday April 18, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oshkosh with the Rev. Louis Golamari officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Arbor View Assisted Living and Brighton Hospice for their loving and compassionate care for Ann in her later years. As memorials to Ann the family suggests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to Oshkosh or Pewaukee area food pantries.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020