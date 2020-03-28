|
Ann Barbara Friedrich
Ann Barbara Friedrich (De) was the daughter of Karl and Lillian (Krueger) Friedrich. She was born and raised in Oshkosh, WI. After graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1966, she furthered her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN aspiring to become a home economics teacher. She then studied at UW-Stout, earning a degree in Dietetics. Ann was a Registered Dietitian working in both hospitals and nursing homes. Ann's professional career culminated in becoming a Federal Inspector with CMS, in Kansas City, KS., retiring in 2012. She was a well-respected member of the CMS team.
Ann was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She has two brothers, Richard and Robert Friedrich. Robert and nephew Peter precede her in death, as do her parents. She is survived by her brother, Richard, nieces Alexa (Ryan Crete) Friedrich and Matdysen Friedrich, sister-in-law Barbara Friedrich, nephew Ryan (Elizabeth) Friedrich and niece Heidi (Matt) Chitwood. Aunt De is further survived by 8 grand nephews and 1 grandniece. Ann's family is thankful for her friendship with Myron and Kathy Reinke.
Holidays were always a special time, as she spoiled her family with her amazing array of baked treats. Ann made sure to pass down the German specialties she learned from her mother. In retirement she furthered her interests by taking class in photography, interior design, wine, and the culinary arts.
She was also the family genealogist. She enjoyed researching and piecing together the extensive histories of the Friedrich and Krueger families.
Ann loved traveling, welcoming every spontaneous adventure and opportunity to see and experience the world. She preferred being her own tour guide, always taking the road less traveled. She was proud to have visited most European countries and 49 states, only missing Alaska.
She was never without her camera, quietly documenting life as it happened.
Ann will be missed by all of us. She was always ready to help with a full heart, never asking for anything in return. She will be in our hearts forever.
No services are planned. Ann requested that her ashes be scattered at Big Sur, CA.
Porter Funeral Home in Kansas City, KS is taking care of the arrangements for the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2020