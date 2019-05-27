|
Ann "Annie" Boyce
Oshkosh - Our spunky, fun-loving, "ain't nothing wrong that a Miller's Den cocktail can't make better", Annie, left us unexpectedly on May 26, 2019.
She was born on January 8, 1966 to Chuck and Peggy (Norton) Boyce and brought joy to our lives for 53 short years.
Annie graduated from Oshkosh North and worked at Evco Plastics for the past 20 plus years. Prior to and during this time she also enjoyed bartending at various local pubs where her circle of friends and acquaintances grew exponentially. Her closest peeps were her second family whom she was in contact with daily. She was a spirited Packers and Brewers fan with a closetful of team apparel. She loved participating in the Kentucky Derby fashion frenzy, taking road trips to Brewers' games, hosting parties at Miller's Den, decorating her backyard deck, and selecting the perfect Christmas ornament each year for her niece and nephews. Too few years ago, she met the love of her life, Dave Miller, and settled into domestic bliss...something that took all who knew her by complete and happy surprise.
Annie is lovingly missed by her mom, Peggy; her significant other, Dave; siblings: Richie and his children Shatonia (Jaidyn, Devance, & Shalyce) and Charlie; Tracy (Terry) Hawley and their children, Mitchell & Sam; and Toddy (Michelle Jones). She will also be missed by Dave's daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Miller; and Dave's father, Jerry Miller. She is further remembered by her lifelong friend, Rachel Guzman, along with her second family of dear, treasured friends...you all know who you are. She will also be remembered and missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her donor recipients will be eternally grateful for the time she added to their lives.
Chuck will welcome his "favorite" child with open arms when the two of them are reunited...no more sad July 3rd's for our Annie. In addition to her dad, she will be embraced by her grandparents, Bud and Dorothy Boyce; and Bill and Dorothy Norton. Her four legged "boys" Shyloh and Buddy will eagerly greet her as well.
Annie's celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A casual reception will follow the ceremony.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 27, 2019