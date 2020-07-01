Ann L. Egan
Ripon - Ann Louise Egan, age 69, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Ann was born in Oshkosh, WI, on March 5, 1951, the daughter of George and Lillian (Frasch) Kromm. She graduated from Omro High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from UW-Oshkosh. Ann married Daniel Egan in Omro, WI in 1975. She was a retired teacher from the Redgranite Correctional Institute and was always very proud of the progress her students made in their studies. Ann was a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon, WI, and active in the church choir, as well as Faith Lutheran Church in Florida where she lived during the winter months. Her greatest passion was music, especially singing. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, and baking.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Dan Egan of Hernando, FL; her children, Alison (Brant) Kedrowski of Oshkosh, WI, Andrea (Ravi) Paradesi of Naperville, IL, and Mackenzie Egan of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Ellen Kedrowski of Oshkosh, WI and Naomi Paradesi of Naperville, IL; siblings, Janice Prigan of Madison, WI, George (Shirley) Candea-Kromm of Waterville, KS, Eileen (Jim) Jooss of Omro, WI; in-laws, Diane Kromm of Omro, WI, Gary (Kathy) Egan of Marshall, WI, Eileen Brandenburg of Beaver Dam, WI, Francis (Cindy) Egan of Clintonville, WI, Kathryn (Chuck) Axelsen of Oshkosh, WI, Joan (Mike) Mueller of Fond du Lac, WI, Ed Egan of Oshkosh, WI, Amy (Randy) Foster of LaGrange, TX, Beth (Ed) Wilke of Oshkosh, WI, Pat Fowler of Oshkosh, WI and Melissa (Neal) Seagren of Wetmore, MI; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lillian Kromm; mother and father-in-law, Mary Locke (Egan) and James Egan; a brother, Peter Kromm; and in-laws, Dave Brandenburg and Bruce Fowler.
Visitation for Ann will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for Ann will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon, with Reverend Bryan Fritsch officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the funeral service will be live-streamed via https://www.facebook.com/MessiahRipon. Those who attend Ann's funeral service, her family kindly asks to please be mindful of following social distancing and mask recommendations. Interment will follow at Omro Cemetery, Omro, WI. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the charity of your choice in Ann's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.