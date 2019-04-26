|
Ann Marie Zagorski (Montowski)
Waupaca - Ann Marie Zagorski (Montowski) 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, March 7th, at Bethany Nursing Home-Waupaca.
She was born on 5/08/1934 in Chicago, IL. and was married to the late Paul Peter Zagorski.
She is survived by her children - Daughters; Cheryl Ann Kerneen (Charles Kerneen), Donna Marie Zagorski and Son; Paul John Zagorski (Vicky Lapotko), Granddaughter; Nicole Marie Kerneen, Grandsons; Paul John Zagorski, Maxwell John Zagorski (Candice Carruth) and Great Grandson; Ryder Crew Zagorski.
Ann enjoyed the casino, BINGO and the lottery. She could polka like no other and was notorious for stock-piling sugar and jelly packs from restaurants. She was a loyal Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan. She will forever be missed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 26, 2019