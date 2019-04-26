Resources
Ann Marie (Montowski) Zagorski

Ann Marie (Montowski) Zagorski Obituary
Ann Marie Zagorski (Montowski)

Waupaca - Ann Marie Zagorski (Montowski) 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, March 7th, at Bethany Nursing Home-Waupaca.

She was born on 5/08/1934 in Chicago, IL. and was married to the late Paul Peter Zagorski.

She is survived by her children - Daughters; Cheryl Ann Kerneen (Charles Kerneen), Donna Marie Zagorski and Son; Paul John Zagorski (Vicky Lapotko), Granddaughter; Nicole Marie Kerneen, Grandsons; Paul John Zagorski, Maxwell John Zagorski (Candice Carruth) and Great Grandson; Ryder Crew Zagorski.

Ann enjoyed the casino, BINGO and the lottery. She could polka like no other and was notorious for stock-piling sugar and jelly packs from restaurants. She was a loyal Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan. She will forever be missed.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 26, 2019
