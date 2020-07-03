1/1
Ann Olejnik
Ann Olejnik

Winneconne - Ann Olejnik, age 59, of Winneconne passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1960, in Neenah to the late Charles and Mary (Peterson) Beck. Ann spent her childhood living on Lake Poygan, and has always had a great love for being on the lake. Ann attended school in Winneconne and went on to attend school at Fox Valley Technical College where she learned drafting. For many years she worked at Oshkosh Truck where she wrote manuals until a work-related injury caused her to retire. In her early years, Ann enjoyed fishing, playing sports, time on the boat tubing, and hanging out at Lone Willow. Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her son's family; playing with, watching TV, and babysitting her grandsons, Aiden and Graham.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Robyn Franzen, of Hortonville; her son, Ethan (Alex) Olejnik, of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Kailie, Mason, Aiden and Graham; a brother, William Beck, of Winneconne; a sister, Susan Beck, of Winneconne; and other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. There will be no service held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
