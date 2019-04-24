Services
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Omro - Anna Louise Charlotte Schmude, age 85, of Omro, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home. Born on February 21, 1934, in Behrenwalde, Germany, the daughter of Max and Louise (Martins) Westphal, Anna married Rex Schmude on June 11, 1963, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. As a couple they returned to the U.S. in 1964, settling in Omro.

She was a CNA, working at the Omro Care Center for 18 years before retirement. Anna was a seamstress, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and could cook with the best of them. She was also known to fill up a bingo card or two during bingo nights.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Rex Schmude of Omro; her daughters, Marianne (Harold) Holze of Germany, Heike (Ernst) Goodwin of South Carolina, Rose (Gib) Buhrow of Oklahoma, Carol Barrett of South Carolina, and Jo Rae (Douglas) Milner of Berlin, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Anna in death are her parents; a son, Peter Weber; four brothers, Robert, Willie, Max, and Ulrich; and two sisters, Charlotte and Louise.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12 Noon in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave. in Omro. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Omro Junction Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019
