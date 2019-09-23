|
|
Anna Sherwood
Ripon - Anna Sherwood, age 59, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home due to her struggle with depression.
Anna was born on October 11, 1959, the daughter of Sidney and Arleen (Sommerfeldt) Sherwood. Anna worked as a custodian at Ripon College. She was also a lifetime member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, where she served as a church usher and a former Sunday school superintendent. Anna had a passion for helping others and made a lasting difference in the lives of many children through her work as a Boy Scout Leader and a mentor for Green Lake County Social Services. Anna was also a proud member of the Nepeuskun Anti-Horse Thieves Association.
Anna is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Ralph) Baker of Oshkosh, WI, and Sue (Richard) Kohl of Ripon; brother, Ralph (Donna) Sherwood of Ripon; nephews, Josh Warren of Oshkosh, WI, and Chris (Tracy) Kohl of San Francisco, CA; niece, Angela (Brian) Kohl-Pitman of Pittsburgh, PA; special friends, Stewart Schumacher of Oshkosh, WI, and Robyn Hardy of Milton, FL; and her dog, Stanley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Arleen Sherwood; aunt, Rachel Sherwood; and uncles, Somers and Wesley Sherwood.
A visitation for Anna will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for Anna will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery, City of Ripon, WI. Memorials may be directed to Community for Hope- Suicide Prevention and Support, 2700 W. 9th Ave., Suite 100, Oshkosh, WI 54904 or Friends of the Ripon Dog Park, Elizabeth Olson- Treasurer, 709 Thorne Street, Ripon, WI 54971. We want to remember Anna as she was, not her final act. The family is grateful for the Ripon Police Department and all of Anna's friends and neighbors who have shown such kindness and support.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 23, 2019