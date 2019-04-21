Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Sillars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne E. Sillars


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne E. Sillars Obituary
Oshkosh - Anne Elizabeth Sillars, 52, passed away at her home with her family by her side Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born March 28, 1967, in West Bend, the daughter of David and Mary (Balice) Toft. Anne married Ken Sillars on September 28, 1991. She provided childcare to the Oshkosh community for many years. Anne enjoyed doing puzzles and vacationing with family, as well as gardening. She always had fun playing in the dirt! Anne especially enjoyed performing martial arts and had most recently received her fourth degree black belt.

Anne is survived by her husband, Ken; children: Cory and Ashly Sillars; a sister, Chris (Ron Reichert) Toft-Reichert; three nieces: Kayla (Brian) Bennewitz, Heidi (Will) Wright, and Rose Reichert.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. A memorial is being established.

Anne's family would like to extend sincere thanks to the friends and family members who provided loving care and support to them during Anne's illness.

As Anne said, "I did it my way and I will see you in the next life."

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Download Now