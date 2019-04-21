|
Oshkosh - Anne Elizabeth Sillars, 52, passed away at her home with her family by her side Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born March 28, 1967, in West Bend, the daughter of David and Mary (Balice) Toft. Anne married Ken Sillars on September 28, 1991. She provided childcare to the Oshkosh community for many years. Anne enjoyed doing puzzles and vacationing with family, as well as gardening. She always had fun playing in the dirt! Anne especially enjoyed performing martial arts and had most recently received her fourth degree black belt.
Anne is survived by her husband, Ken; children: Cory and Ashly Sillars; a sister, Chris (Ron Reichert) Toft-Reichert; three nieces: Kayla (Brian) Bennewitz, Heidi (Will) Wright, and Rose Reichert.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. A memorial is being established.
Anne's family would like to extend sincere thanks to the friends and family members who provided loving care and support to them during Anne's illness.
As Anne said, "I did it my way and I will see you in the next life."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019