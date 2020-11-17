1/1
Anne Lewis
1954 - 2020
Anne Lewis

Omro - Anne Marie Lewis, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1954 the daughter of John and Ruth (Halder) Putzer; Anne worked at Bethel Home in Oshkosh, WI as a housekeeper for 30 plus years. Anne was known for her tuna pasta salad and her potato dumplings. There were many food dishes you would not be disappointed in eating of hers. She was a great cook and always made enough to feed a small army. Anne enjoyed animals, but especially dogs and even bred small dogs; she loved and missed her Nettie dog so much. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, but she always decorated for all holidays. In Anne's spare time she would do word searches, watch investigation shows and read. Anne loved to garden and enjoyed plants. She had a ceramic bird collection; her favorites were cardinals and blue birds.

Anne is survived by her five children, Christopher (Linda) Koth, Nicholas (Pam Drake) Koth, Michael (Jennifer) Koth, Matthew (Stephanie) Rymer, and Joshua Lewis; five grandchildren, Michael (Mariah Peterson) Koth, Madyson Koth, Mayson Koth, Hunter Rymer, and Saige Rymer; and great-granddaughter Ellianna Koth. Anne is further survived by seven siblings, Steven (Diane) Putzer, Carol (Sydney) Potratz, Gregory Putzer, Beth (Bruce) Noffke, Teresa (Gary) Parker, Sara (Steve) McClelland, Douglas (Connie) Putzer, and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Ruth; her brother, Michael (Connie) Putzer; and her first husband Rick Koth.

A public visitation will be held from 11AM until time of service at 1pm at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave. in Omro. Burial will follow services. CDC guidelines are recommended, and masks will be asked to be worn.

Special thank you to Omro Care Center and their staff for the care and compassion Anne received while she was there.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
