Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Catholic Church
435 High Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Catholic Church
435 High Avenue
Anthony A. "Tony" Mathe


Oshkosh - Anthony A. "Tony" Mathe, age 90, of Oshkosh, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on June 12, 1928 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Anton and Mary (Baier) Mathe. Tony had owned and operated Jack's TV and Appliance for more than 50 years. He had been in the Wisconsin National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He greatly enjoyed time spent on the water boating with family and friends and also enjoyed flying and golfing.

He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife, Katherine of 70 years; a son, Robert (Shellie) Mathe; a daughter, Judy (Larry) Hable both of Oshkosh; eight grandchildren, Cindy (Patrick) McLaughlin, Mike (Kathryn) Hable, Andi (Craig) Schafer, Tony (Taryn) Mathe, Rob (Mable) Mathe, Jamie (Dion) Mathe, Kevin Powers, Christie Powers-Lehman. He is further survived by ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta and Betty; a brother, Donald "Babe".

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tony on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Catholic Church, 435 High Avenue with the Rev. Jerome Pastors as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund will be established.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019
