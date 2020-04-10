|
Anthony Fink
Oshkosh - Anthony "Tony" G. Fink, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on October 26, 1958, son of the late Jerry and Suzanne (Young) Fink. He graduated from Omro High School in 1977 where he excelled at many sports. After graduation, Tony served four years in the U.S. Army where he served his country overseas and in the state Washington. After the military, Tony attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and completed computer training classes.
Tony was a Jack-of-all-trades and worked as an appliance repairman, a skilled maintenance worker for a large apartment business and fancied himself a race car driver while driving taxi and, most recently, as a deliver man for Schultz's Pharmacy.
Tony enjoyed gardening, camping, playing cards, going to the movies with family and friends and the occasional visit to the casino. Tony had the gift of gab and will be remembered for being very thoughtful, kind-hearted, and beloved by many. When you needed Tony, he was always there to lend a helping hand.
Tony is survived by his brother, John Fink; sister, Stephanie (Joseph) Nichols; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mark Fink.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020