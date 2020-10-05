1/1
Anthony J. Sandoval
Anthony J. Sandoval

Oshkosh - Anthony "Tony" J Sandoval, 72, of Oshkosh died at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville on October 2, 2020.

Tony loved Oshkosh and was always looking after others in his way. You could always find Tony downtown keeping an eye on things. When able to, he would try to assist in any way he could. He will be missed by all those that knew him.

Graveside services for Tony will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh. Memorials to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
