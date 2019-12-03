Services
Anthony Klenke


1937 - 2019
Anthony Klenke Obituary
Anthony Klenke

Oshkosh - Anthony "Tony" P. Klenke, age 82, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Menasha on July 5, 1937 the son of the late Walter D. and Marion (Barqualt) Klenke. In 1994 he married Phyllis Oleson. Tony graduated from Menasha High School and attended Fox Valley Technical College with a degree in driving semi-truck. He then went on to be an instructor at Fox Valley with his considerable experience. Tony lived by Lake Winnebago and loved to boat with his family. He was also known to enjoy watching sports. Tony will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, and his ability to build intricate things.

Tony is survived by his wife, Phyllis: children: Stewart Klenke, Mona (Sparky) Marquardt, Vicky Gurtz and Brian Klenke; step-children: Lynn Geiger, Lisa (Dennis) Pieper, Lori (Arthur) Krug, Eric (Traci) Oleson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Sue) Klenke; and sister, Margaret (Danny) Dahms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Klenke.

Burial will be at a later date in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses at Aurora Hospital for their exceptional care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
