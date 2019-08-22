|
|
Anthony M. Golla
Winneconne - Anthony M. Golla, age 78, a Winneconne resident, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Manitowoc.
Anthony was born on February 10, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI., son of the late Raymond and Esther (Phillips) Golla. He graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in Milwaukee and played on the football team there. Anthony served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne. He married his first wife Mary in 1965 and they later separated, she preceded him in death three years ago. Anthony later married the love of his life, Lorraine Golla, and they enjoyed over 25 years of marriage together until her passing. He was employed with Kimberly Clark for over 25 years until his retirement. Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Packers fan. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bow Hunters Club, Popp and Young and numerous other hunting/outdoors clubs.
Survivors include his three children: Robin Griesbach (Doug Paulowski), Scott Golla (Mel Hansen), Patrick (Patricia) Golla; four step-children: David (Marilyn) Frank, Carol (John) Marshall, Deborah Frank (Tom Yost), Sue Frank (Jim Cotter); eight step-grandchildren; numerous step-great grandchildren; one brother: Nick (Diane) Golla; and two nephews: Jay (Linnea) Golla and Dan (Rachel) Golla. Many other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Mary; and his second wife: Lorraine.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 2304 Liberty Street, Poy Sippi, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik and Deacon Bob Precourt. Anthony will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Oshkosh, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 22, 2019