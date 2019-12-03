|
|
Anthony W. Empereur
Oshkosh - Anthony W. Empereur (TONY) or (BUZZ) age 96, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL. He was born on June 8, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI. the son of the late Frank & Margaret (Nero) Empereur. He was preceeded in death sister, Deanna Miller & brother, Eugene Empereur. He married Janifer A. Onesti on April 19, 1979. He enjoyed turkey hunting & fishing & watching Nascar racing and camping. He owned and operated Empereur Auto Sales 40 years in Omro. He is survived by a daughter Sherie (Alan) Gerner of Tucson, AZ. A son Michael (JoNell) Empereur of Omro, WI. One brother Fr. James Empereur S.J. of San Antonio, TX. A sister Shirly Woyak of Wittenberg, WI.
He also is survived by a Stepdaughter, Jill M. Grenz, Step-son, John (Kayce) Grenz, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life on December 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tanners in Omro, WI.
In the spring of 2020 there will be a Memorial gathering at Union Cemetery located at Tigerton, WI.
