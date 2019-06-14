|
Arden N. Miller
North Palm Beach - Arden N. Miller, age 84, of North Palm Beach and formerly from Oshkosh, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a long illness. She was born Arden Claire Nolan in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 1934 to John Nolan and Vivian Symanski Nolan Hansen. She was the oldest of 3 daughters; Marlene Peters and Judy Bates predecease her.
Following graduation from Oshkosh (WI) High School and Oshkosh Technical College, Arden married and had two children, Cynthia Richards (Stewart) of North Palm Beach, FL and Greg Miller (Susan) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and in 1967, adopted Tony Miller, who predeceased her in 2018. In 1972, she married John C. (Jack) Miller, who passed away in 1981 and then married Leo Havey in 1986, who passed away in 1998.
She was a wonderful grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law and dear aunt to 10 nieces and nephews: Bruce Peters (Margie), Robin Flanigan (Mike), Terri Ostertag (George), Gary "Gus" Peters (Kari), Susan Krause (David), and Brice Peters, all of Oshkosh, Joe Peters (Sara) of Grand Chute, John Tollard (Mary) of Tomahawk, and Dewey Bates (Kelly) of Menasha.
Arden Miller was a devout Catholic, bible study participant, avid bridge player, golfer, Packer fan and hospital volunteer. She was a good friend and citizen who supported our soldiers and veterans. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Church in North Palm Beach, FL. In her honor, her family suggests donations to local veterans organizations or to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Oshkosh.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 14, 2019