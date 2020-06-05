Ardene Prien
1925 - 2020
Ardene Prien

Berlin - Ardene Avis Prien passed away on June 2, 2020 at Patriot Place of Berlin.

She was born in the Town of Aurora on September 10, 1925 to Jess and Lona (Rodencal) Hardel.

She was united in marriage to Walter Prien on June 24, 1945 and they both shared 51 wonderful years together before he passed in 1996.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ardene on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Berlin.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Mundinger officiating.

Burial will occur in the Pine Grove Cemetery of Auroraville following the service.

For more information and to view a tribute video to Ardene, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church of Berlin
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church of Berlin
JUN
10
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery of Auroraville
Funeral services provided by
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
