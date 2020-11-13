Ardis V. Kritz



Oshkosh - Ardis V. Kritz passed away on October 22, 2020 at Ashland Health Care in Ashland, MO. She was born on June 19, 1938 to Henry and Virginia Kritz. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1956 and received a teaching degree from UW Oshkosh. She taught school in several cities over the years. She is survived by two brothers, Michael (Sandra) Kritz and Daniel Kritz and two sisters, Mary Kritz and Elizabeth Kritz, all of Oshkosh. Further survived by a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Nitkowski of Columbia, MO and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steven Nitkowski and daughter, Wendy McCue.



Family graveside services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh on November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



A special thank you to Rhonda Nitkowski and her caregivers.









