Ardyss Detra
Neenah - Ardyss I. Detra, age 87 of Neenah, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born March 6, 1933 to the late Joseph "Little Joe" and Edna (Holmes) Moser in New London, WI and was a New London High graduate of 1951. She then attended and graduated from the Neenah/Menasha School of Nursing in 1952. On September 6, 1958, she married Donald Detra after he proposed in Doty Park.
Ardyss was formerly employed with Theda Clark as a LPN for many years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha. As her children grew, she was a den mother for cub scouts and was a member of the Gillingham 4H in the Town of Neenah. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, camping and traveling, and was very talented at knitting, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and tatting.
Ardyss is survived by her daughters: Tina (Jim) Krueger, Oshkosh; Carla Steward, Neenah; by her sons: Rusty (Laurie) Detra, Fremont; Roy (Paula) Detra, Stoughton; grandchildren: Haley Detra; Cierra Benish; Myles and Logan Steward; Brad and Bill Nelson; great-grandchildren: Drie Fahser; Brayden, Bentely, and Buxton Nelson; Graysen Boe; Ryker Benish; Lyla Raith. She is further survived by her brother, Duwayne (Judy) Moser.
She was preceded by her husband, Don; and by her siblings: Marceil (Charles) Wittman; Vernice (Irving) Arndt; Ronald Moser; and Gerald Moser.
A private family service will be held at this time. After restrictions are lifted, a memorial service to give everyone an opportunity to remember Ardyss will be held.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the nurses and staff of Valley VNA for their compassionate care during her final months.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 26, 2020