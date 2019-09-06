Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mimi's
Route 49
Auroraville, WI
Berlin - Arland E. Yesse, age 82, of Berlin, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega.

He was born in Bloomfield, Wisconsin, the son of Frederich and Avis (Madison) Yesse. Arland worked on road construction for 40 years, all for the same contractor in Wisconsin and also in all the bordering states plus North Dakota. Arland was single his entire life. He graduated from Berlin High School; his favorite memory was being on the championship teams in both football and baseball. Arland built his own house from a kit and did everything except the wiring and the basement.

He is survived by his sister in law, Marion Yesse, Berlin. Nieces: Christie (Tom) Buchholz, Weyauwega; Michele (Randy) Krombos, Berlin; and nephew Mark (Bonnie) Yesse, Berlin. Second-nieces: Megan Buchholz and son Brody, Weyauwega; Caitlin Genet (Jon-Paul) Hobart, and Shayla (James) Ganzer and daughter Kailea, Berlin. Second-nephew: Clint Drover and son Harrison, Berlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frederich and Avis Yesse and his brother Donald Yesse.

There will be a celebration of life at Mimi's on Route 49, Auroraville on Thursday, Sept. 12th from 5-8pm.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 6, 2019
