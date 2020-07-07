1/1
Arlene Benedict
1947 - 2020
Arlene Benedict

Winneconne - Arlene Benedict, 72, of Winneconne, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Manitowoc.

She was born in Milwaukee to the late Dwain and Blanche Bowen on September 26, 1947. On October 14, 1967, Arlene married Daniel Benedict in Omro. Arlene was a very compassionate person that went the extra mile for everyone in her life. Her charm, spunk and charisma were intoxicating. She was always the life of every party and family gathering. Arlene loved spending time with her grandkids, fishing with her husband, listening to the oldies and watching the Brewers.

Arlene is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dan Benedict, of Winneconne; her children, Dale (Melissa) Benedict, of Louisville, Kentucky; Todd Benedict, of Appleton; Amy (Marcus) Lewis, of Gilbert, Arizona; Alisha Benedict, of Larsen; her sisters, Shirley Bowen of Oshkosh; Judy (Ed) Pollex, of Oshkosh; Gwenn Fisher, of Oshkosh; brothers-in-law, David Miller, of Oshkosh; Ray Stevens, of Eagle River; her grandchildren, Marley, Brandon, Bowen, Tyler and Donovan; and many cherished nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Preceding Arlene in death were her parents; and two sisters, Beverly Miller and Gail Stevens.

A private service will be held. A visitation honoring Arlene will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. All are welcome to attend to honor Arlene. Due to COVID-19, the family recommends the use of a mask or face-covering. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
