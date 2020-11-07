Arlene E. Lind
Ripon - Arlene E. Lind, age 85, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Whispering Pines in Ripon.
Arlene was born March 9, 1935, the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Gumtow) Meyer. She married Junior Lind on December 26, 1953. Arlene worked at Ripon Foods and Berlin Meat Locker when the kids were growing up. Later on, she decided to be a nurses' aide and worked at Parkview Nursing Home for 38 years.
Survivors include her four children, Gail (Joe) Schuldt of Brandon, WI, Dave (Beth) Lind of Ripon, Karen (Kevin) of Redgranite, WI and Jerry (Julie) Lind of Ripon; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Lind, Jessica (Jay) Stini, Angela (Nick) Polcyn, Amanda (Jake) Guell, Justin (Kaila) Lind, Erin (Jeremiah) Lambert, Alyssa (Jake) Novak and Brett (Holly) Lind; seven great-grandchildren, Lailah, Taylor, Kinslee, Colby, Crew, Abner and Archer; sister, Donna Mae Cotter; sisters-in-law, Betty Meyer and Marjorie Lind; brother-in-law, Jerry Reiss; and several nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Agnes Meyer; her husband, Junior; son, John Jr.; daughter-in-law, Deb; four sisters, Ione Fritz, Dorothy Tempas, Dolores Tracy and Doris Reiss; three brothers, Donny Meyer, Edward (MaryAnn) Meyer and Eugene (Donna Mae) Meyer; sisters-in-law, Helen (Edward) Manske, Mae (Charles) Dillman, Lyda (Norman) Miller, Irene (Edwin) Hielke and Carolyn (Ray) Schultz; brothers-in-law, Norman Fritz, Elmer Tempas, Joe Tracy, Russell Cotter, Charles (Lyda) Lind, Norman "Bud" Lind, Arnold (Myra) Schoncheck and George Lind.
A visitation for the public for Arlene will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971. The church asks that mask wearing and social distancing guidelines be followed at all times.
A private family funeral service for Arlene will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating.
Interment will follow at Brushville Cemetery, Township of Bloomfield, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.
Arlene's family would like to give special thanks to Whispering Pines Nursing Home nurses and nurses' aides and Generations Hospice for their kindness and care of Arlene.
