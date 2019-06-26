|
|
Arlene Mae Krenn
Oshkosh - Arlene Mae Krenn (Bellamore), age 79, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. Arlene was born on May 10, 1940 in Wauwatosa, WI.
Arlene liked spending time with family and friends, the outdoors, and her two puppy's; Ranie and Max.
Arlene is survived by her loving lifetime partner; Dan Krenn, 2 sons; Brian and Kenny, 3 daughters; Lori, Kim, and Deann, 7 grandchildren; Derrik, Matthew, Becky, Brittany, Brandon, Desiree, and Cassidy, great grandchildren, 1 brother; Andy, and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and grandson; David.
The funeral service for Arlene will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 West South Park Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54902. Chaplain Dave Bigley will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Ellenwood Cemetery, 2080 South Washburn Street, Oshkosh, WI 54904.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019