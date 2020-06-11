Arlene W. Sheasby
Winneconne - Arlene W. Sheasby, age 76, of Winneconne died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Wautoma on September 30, 1943, to the late Leonard J. and Selma (Wegenke) Weisjohn. Arlene was a 1961 graduate of Wautoma High School. She married John Sheasby and they had two sons, Robert and Michael. Arlene was a licensed hairdresser in the state of Wisconsin and a licensed operator and manager in Arizona. She worked at her trade in Madison and managed a shop in Arizona. Arlene also worked for the Arizona state hospital women's detention while attending Arizona State University. After moving back to Wisconsin, she worked for 30 years for Winnebago County. Arlene was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Winneconne.
Arlene is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and (Nancy Miller) Sheasby, of Appleton; four grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Boese, Rob Jr., Danielle and Andrew Sheasby, all of Appleton; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia; two brothers, sisters-in-law and their families, LeRoy and Joyce (Fuller) Weisjohn and their two children, Richard and Debbie; Larry and Bev (Holdren) Weisjohn and their two children, Karen and Jeffrey; a brother-in-law, James Sheasby, of Oklahoma.
Along with her parents, Arlene was also preceded in death by her husband, John Sheasby; and a son, Michael Sheasby.
A private service will be held and entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
