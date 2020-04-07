Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Arlene Zarling


1928 - 2020
Arlene Zarling Obituary
Arlene Zarling

Oshkosh - Arlene Zarling, age 91, passed away on April 5, 2020.

She was born October 21, 1928, to Gerhart and Edna (Bearwald) Schumacher.

Arlene is survived by her son, Dennis (Peggy) Zarling; and grandchildren, Danielle (Nate Abraham) Zarling, and Andrew Zarling.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Zarling; siblings, Hilbert Schumacher, Carol Miller, and Leon Schumacher.

Arlene enjoyed sewing, fishing, and loved to be around her grandchildren. She could often be found fishing in the channel behind her house.

A private service has been held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
