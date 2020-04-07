|
|
Arlene Zarling
Oshkosh - Arlene Zarling, age 91, passed away on April 5, 2020.
She was born October 21, 1928, to Gerhart and Edna (Bearwald) Schumacher.
Arlene is survived by her son, Dennis (Peggy) Zarling; and grandchildren, Danielle (Nate Abraham) Zarling, and Andrew Zarling.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Zarling; siblings, Hilbert Schumacher, Carol Miller, and Leon Schumacher.
Arlene enjoyed sewing, fishing, and loved to be around her grandchildren. She could often be found fishing in the channel behind her house.
A private service has been held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020