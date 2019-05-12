|
Arley Pomplun
Oshkosh - Arley Albert Pomplun, age 91, of Oshkosh, and formerly of Waukau and Wautoma, died peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his daughter's home. He was born on January 13, 1928, in the Township of Wautoma to Herman and Iva (Evans) Pomplun and graduated from Wautoma High School in May of 1947.
On March 2, 1963, Arley married Patsy Rosanske and she preceded him in on May 14, 2003. Together they farmed for many years and Arley loved to work the land with his John Deere tractor. In his early years, Arley was employed at Speed Queen in Wautoma and later retired in 1993 from Morgan Doors in Oshkosh. Not one to sit still, Arley went to work for the Omro Community Center for several years. He enjoyed gardening, taking trips, polka music, and reading western books. Of all these things, Arley's greatest joy was the love of his children and five grandsons.
Survivors include his children, Carla Pomplun, Karen Pomplun, Lisa (Joe) Linder, and Earl (Jody) Pomplun; his grandsons, Travis (special friend, Ally), Derek, and Brady Pomplun; Conner and Cole Linder; a brother, Gaylord Pomplun; a sister, Judy Young; a sister-in-law, Esther Rosanske; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors, and friends. Arley is also survived by a special friend, Marian Heller. Preceding Arley in death is his wife; a son, Lee; his parents; his in-laws, Arthur and Ada Rosanske; two sisters, Inez and Mabel; and three brothers, Darwin, William, and Tony.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Arley will be laid to rest next to Patsy at the West Holden Cemetery near Wautoma.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Rocke and his staff for the excellent care given to Arley; to Agnesian Hospice of Hope and Home Instead staffs, especially Shirley, for allowing Arley to remain at home; to Dr. Beem and staff of Omro Chiropractic and Gentlemen's' Choice Barber for their special accommodations on Arley's behalf; to Ken and his staff at Omro Pharmacy, many thanks; and to neighbor, Beth, for being there to help, thank you more than words can say.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019