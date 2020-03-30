|
|
Arlyss M. Purchatzke
Oshkosh - Arlyss M. Purchatzke, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Elijah's Place, a partner of Bethel Home, Oshkosh. She was born to the late Ervin and Erna (Krenke) Borchardt on November 26, 1930 in Fremont, Wisconsin. Arlyss was a graduate of Weyauwega High School where she met the love of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, Bryan Purchatzke, on December 11, 1955 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fremont. Her second love was caring for those she loved, family. When not caring for others or cleaning, she very much enjoyed gardening and visiting with people. Arlyss worked part-time as a secretary/receptionist for various employers: AAL, Monroe Calculators, and Dr. Gerth, DDS. She was very active within Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and working with the ladies' group. She also was a member of the Oshkosh Public School Teacher's Wives group, presiding as chairperson of the group for a year, and volunteered at numerous organizations. Arlyss especially loved being with her grandchildren, for whom she would babysit at a moment's notice. Being their #1 fan, she never missed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Arlyss is survived by her husband Bryan; children—Kay (David) Wege and Lee (Chari) Purchatzke; grandchildren—Jessica (Saul) Bosquez, Jaime (Damien) Ehlert, Tyson (Malinda) and Ross (fiancée Lauren) Purchatzke, Joseph Wege, Joshua Wege, and Jordyn (Jonathon) Schalk; and great-grandchildren—Parker Grede and Isabella Bosquez, Nolan and Graydon Purchatzke, Sawyer, Julianna, and Peyton Schalk.
In addition to her parents, Arlyss was preceded in death by her sisters, Imogene Kaufman and Ruth Wachowiak.
A private burial and graveside service were held at The Wolf River Cemetery in Fremont on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
An Arlyss Purchatzke memorial has been established. Designation options include Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, and Elijah's Place.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020