Armene Hafemeister

Armene HafemeisterOshkosh - Armene W. Hafemeister, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the youngest born to the late Christ and Rose (Nellenk) Moritz on October 19, 1932 in Rhinelander, WI. She married Harry Hafemeister and together they had one daughter. Armene was one of the first female investment brokers. She spent her career at Carl-Hennig Investments working there for over 54 years, right up until passing. She loved her job and her customers; they were always her top priority. Armene was a member at St. Andrews Lutheran Church. She enjoyed people, gardening, cooking, going to her trailer in Harrison and trips to the casino.She is survived by her daughter Debra Hafemeister; nephew, Mike (Ann) Thielman; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Armene was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and seven brothers and sisters.A service for Armene will be at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11AM. Rev. Karen Jewell will be officiating. A visitation will be from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.