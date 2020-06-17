Arnold Bersch Jr.
Arnold Bersch Jr.

Winneconne - Arnold "Satch" W. Bersch Jr., age 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Winneconne on July 21, 1929 the son of the late Arnold and Esther (Ehlke) Bersch Sr. He graduated from Winneconne High School and was known to be a good football player. He then worked on the family farm all his life. When he had some down time, Arnold was known to go fishing. He will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to his family.

Arnold is survived by his nephews: Rand (Roseann) Bersch, Mike Bersch, Carl (Donna) Bersch, and Clyde Bersch; and nieces: Kris (Greg) Farmer, Gwen (Mike) Biddle and Kathy (Mark) Blum. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John, Merriman and Merland Bersch; sister, Glendalyn Boyer; and former spouse, Rosemary.

It was Arnold's wish to have no services.

The family extends a special thank you to Care Partners in Winneconne for their care and comfort.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
